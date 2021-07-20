Singer Clever J has, at last, trashed claims suggesting that he was bewitched by Jose Chameleone to fail musically.

While speaking in an interview on Bukedde TV, Clever J came out stating that even though he had some misunderstandings with Chameleone, their problem was only musical.

Clever J likened his constant on and off bond with Chameleone to lovers in a relationship which is regarded boring if lover don’t get misunderstandings.

He, however, assured the public that their differences ended and they mended their relationship with each of them busy doing their own music.

Clever J also hinted about their proposed collaboration saying that Chameleone is the one who has somehow delayed it because he is still caught up and very busy but when he finds free time, it will be worked on and released for the public to groove to.

Clever J then asked Chameleone and the other Uganda Super Star Association top members to translate the association’s plans and regualations to Luganda so that artists like him can understand what they are upto in order to join them.