A bun is baking in the oven for singer Roden Y Kabako’s wife Jazira Ddumuna as the family expects a second child.

The last three months have been a roller coaster for Kabako, real name Yusuf Ssenabulya, and Jazira Ddumuna.

In April, the Team No Sleep singer made his relationship with Ddumuna official with a glamorous traditional introduction ceremony which was attended by family and close friends including celebrities.

The two then found themselves having to unite forces again in June to find tooth and nail for their land which was on the verge of being grabbed by a local government leader in Busabala.

They seem to have successfully secured their land and are now settling on building and enlarging their little family of three by adding another child.

On Tuesday 20th July, 2021, Jazira Ddumuna shared photos of her baby bump showing how she is heavy with child.

Fans of the couple were quick to congratulate them upon their achievement and wished Ddumuna a safe pregnancy and delivery.

She is expected to give birth before the end of the year. Congratulations to the couple, and what a year it has been already!