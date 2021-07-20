Former Revival band singer Hassan Ndugga is reportedly said to have relocated to South Africa over accumulated debts worth Shs50m.

The news about Hassan Ndugga’s relocation to South Africa was revealed by his manager who explained that he last met him on June 19th, 2021.

According to the money lender, the money accumulated from the 2020 lockdown when they agreed that he lends Hassan Ndugga money and the payment would be footed through concerts when the lockdown is lifted.

In the agreement, the money lender even bought Hassan Ndugga a plot of land and also constructed him a small house were he was living as they awaited for the lockdown to be lifted.

Unfortauntely, before the government could lift the lockdown from the first phase of the pandemic, another lockdown was imposed forcing Hassan Ndugga to borrow more money from the same money lender.

The news about Hassan Ndugga’s relocation to South Africa became public when his manager and money lender tried reaching him through phone calls in vain.

The money lender was left devastated when he learned that Ndugga has no plans of returning to Uganda anytime soon.

He wonders how he is going to recover the money he invested in the singer.