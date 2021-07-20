Fans of the WWE can gear up for another thrilling week of action on SuperSport, with live airings of the NXT, SmackDown and Raw shows running from Wednesday 21 to Tuesday 27 July 2021.

SuperSport is your #HomeOfSport and the only place to see all your favourites from the WWE Universe!

The action begins on the morning of Wednesday 21 July with WWE NXT Episode 626. Million Dollar Champion LA Knight has won the right to have Cameron Grimes as his butler – and has promised to put the NXT Superstar to work!

“I walked in and made what I wanted to happen, happen,” said Knight. “And here I am, standing here not just the Million Dollar Champion, but the Million Dollar Megastar. And now, guess what? I got help. And the clause in the contract is clear. Cameron Grimes, I hope you got your plunger working, I hope you’ve got your toilet brush, hope you brought all the plumbing gear you need, because I’ve got some toilets for you to clean!”

Saturday 24 July brings Episode 1144 of WWE SmackDown. Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackhert have formed a powerful Tag Team and will be looking to make a big impression now that they have moved up to the blue brand.

“You haven’t seen anything yet. This is just the beginning,” said Blackheart. “You know why we come out on a tank? It’s because the tank symbolises strength. It symbolises dominance. Tanks are used to conquer land… and that’s exactly what Nox and I are gonna do: conquer SmackDown!”

Tuesday 27 July will feature Episode 1470 of WWE Raw. WWE United States Champion Sheamus recently defended his title in emphatic style against Humberto Carrillo and insists that he is ready for all challengers.

“As far as I’m concerned, Humberto Carrillo got off easy,” said Sheamus. “He’s to blame for me walking around with his monstrosity on my face [a protective face mask]. All that matters is that Sheamus is still your United States Champion… and that’s not gonna change for a very, very long time.”

Now GOtv viewers can also enjoy some world-class WWE action every Wednesday evening on SuperSport GOtv Select3, with a past Pay-Per-View (17:00), WWE 205 (21:00) and a documentary (21:30).

No rival can compete with SuperSport's coverage.

WWE weekly programmes broadcast details, 21-27 July 2021

All times CAT

Wednesday 21 July

02:00: WWE NXT Episode 626 – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1 and WWE Channel 128

Saturday 24 July

02:00: WWE SmackDown Episode 1144 – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1 and WWE Channel 128

Tuesday 27 July

02:00: WWE Raw Episode 1470 – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1 and WWE Channel 128