The 2021 3M Open will see reigning champion Michael Thompson looking to put up a strong defence of his title. The 36-year-old American won last year’s event by two strokes from compatriot Adam Long.

Soon after winning the 2020 3M Open, Thompson and his wife welcomed their first child to the world, and the golfer is excited that he will have friends and family amongst the spectators who will be welcomed back to TPC Twin Cities this time around.

“Any time we have a great moment in our lives, we want to be able to share it with the ones we love the most, right? Not having them there was a bit sad, even though I had tears of joy for winning,” Thompson explained.

“My family will be here, my daughter is now 15 months old and aware of what’s going on. It’ll be exciting to experience this tournament as a past champion and defending champion.”

He added, “I remember the first year being here, walking down 18 on Saturday it was just lined with people. I know the community here loves golf and they love coming out to support their favourite golfers and come and see some great golf. I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like this year, I think it’s going to be amped up just a little bit more.”

One of the main threats to Thompson’s title will come from world number two ranked Dustin Johnson. “We are thrilled with this early commitment and appreciate Dustin adding us to his summer schedule and we look forward to welcoming him back,” said 3M Open Executive Director Hollis Cavner.

Players who will be making their 3M Open debuts include Rickie Fowler, South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, and 2021 United States Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker.

“We look forward to tournament week and all of the positives that will come out of this great annual event that can provide so much for the community and the charitable partners this annual PGA TOUR tournament supports,” said tournament director Mike Welch.

TPC Twin Cities is a 7,164 yard par 72 course. The purse for the 3M Open is $6.6million.

PGA Tour 3M Open broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 22 July

20:30: Day 1 – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand and SuperSport Golf

Friday 23 July

20:30: Day 2 – LIVE on SuperSport Golf

Saturday 24 July

19:00: Day 3 – LIVE on SuperSport Golf

Sunday 25 July

19:00: Day 4 – LIVE on SuperSport Golf