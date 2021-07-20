Ugandan rapper Recho Rey’s manager rubbishes reports that she was allegedly rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

On Monday, a few reports made rounds indicating how Recho Rey, real name Recheal Mirembe, was admitted to hospital in a “critically ill” state.

The reports noted how she is suffering from an undisclosed sickness and how her management had been forced into fundraising to cater for her medical bills.

Many of her fans were then forced into believing that their favorite singer was battling Coronavirus which has been sweeping across the country in recent months.

One of her managers, however, has rubbished the reports. Talking to MBU, the he revealed how the allegations are baseless and untrue.

He maintained that Recho Rey is fine and working on new music whilst observing the necessary SOPs to prevent Covid-19.

It was also made clear to us that she is not struggling financially as had been claimed by a few online media sites.

Musically, Recho Rey last released a song in January dubbed Imagine Uganda and her fans have been yearning for new music from her.

According to her manager, she is working on a new album which should be dropping soon. Brace yourselves!