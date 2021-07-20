Ugandan upcoming dancehall singer and dancer Belta K Reloaded has reportedly resorted to putting photos and videos of her nude body up for sale to whoever wants to buy.

Belta K, real name Namubiru Griffin Belta, is a Dancehall, R&B, and Zouk artiste based in Busega along Masaka Road.

Her music career has not really set of yet as a singer with her songs Mummy Yo, Freaky Love, among others not performing well.

She is, however, well known in the circles of choreographers and video vixens around Kampala and her skills have seen her feature in several music visuals.

The most recent visuals in which the curvy performer turned heads is Ziza Bafana’s Mbuzi video.

With the music industry struggling within the lockdown, most artistes have adopted different modes of survival to get through it.

Belta K Reloaded has found new passion in nudity. Through her private Snapchat account, the dancer has resorted to selling photos and videos of her nudeself.

According to Blizz.co.ug, Belta K has been teasing her followers on Facebook and Instagram for long and has now decided to reach Snapchat to sell her private clips.

Through one of the videos on her Snapchat account (@Beltatwerk), Belta K is heard explaining that only those who have signed up to her private Snapchat can be able to gaze at her naked body.

A few photos of her nude self have, however, found their way to the freer social media platforms but she seems not to care about all that. Her focus is the money.

In the images, she shows off her fully naked body, touching herself, and indulging in self-pleasure sexual activity.

Belta is not the only upcoming artiste who has taken that path as many young girls in the industry own private Snapchat accounts for the same trade.