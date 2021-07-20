Viewers on DStv have enjoyed a thrilling 2020-21 National Basketball Association (NBA) season, with ESPN 2 the premier venue for basketball coverage on the African continent.

DStv is your home of the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network.

With the season set to wrap up this coming week with more epic clashes between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, we take a look at the numbers and statistics which sum up the 2020-21 season.

2 – If the Milwaukee Bucks can claim the Championship this year, it will be just their second national triumph in franchise history. Their only previous Championship win was in 1971, while their appearance in the Finals this year is a first since 1974.

32 – The average number of points per game registered by the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, the most of any player in the Regular Season. He also topped the 3-pointers stat, with an average of 5.3 per game.

62 – Stephen Curry also racked up the season-high points tally for a single game, with 62 in the Warriors’ 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

11.7 – The average number of assists per game registered by the Washington Wizards’ Russell Westbrook, the most of any player in the Regular Season.

1993 – The year in which the Phoenix Suns last appeared in the NBA Finals. It was their only Finals appearance prior to 2021 and saw the franchise lose 4-2 to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

181 – On May 8, 2021, Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson for most career triple-doubles, with a career total of 181. Two days later, the Wizards player passed Robertson, with a career total of 182.

14.3 – The average number of rebounds per game registered by the Atlanta Hawks’ Clint Capela, the most of any player in the Regular Season.

+9.2 – The average points differential for the Utah Jazz, the most of any team in the Regular Season.

72 – The number of days between the end of the 2019-20 season and the start of the 2020-21 season, the shortest off-season in league history.

77-27 – The Dallas Mavericks recorded the largest ever halftime lead in a game, with a 50-point advantage over the Los Angeles Clippers in their game in late December 2020.

32 – No less than 32 players, combined from the Milwaukee Bucks’ and Phoenix Suns’ rosters, had never played in the NBA Finals prior to this season. Only Suns forward Jae Crowder has had finals experience, which he earned just last year as a starter for the Miami Heat in their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream the action on the DStv App.

NBA Finals Broadcast details

All times CAT

Wednesday 21 July

03:00: Game 6, Milwaukee Bucks v Phoenix Suns – LIVE on ESPN 2

Friday 23 July

03:00: Game 7 (if necessary), Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks – LIVE on ESPN 2