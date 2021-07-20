In the visuals of their trending collaboration “Banange”, Ykee Benda and Lydia Jazmine locked lips and he enjoyed it.

‘Banange‘ has been trending since its release not only because of the talent between both artistes but the build up that came before it was released.

Now standing at 327k views on YouTube, the song is one of the most trending locally and Ykee Benda is enjoying the fame.

The Mpaka Records boss has also not forgotten how it felt getting so close to Lydia Jazmine’s lips. Uhmmm, yeah, kissing her will probably never leave him memory.

Through social media, Ykee revealed how he has shot several videos but has enjoyed this one in particular the most.

“BTW I have shot so many videos in this world but I enjoyed the video shoot so much,” Ykee Benda wrote on an Instagram before disabling comments for fear of the known…LOL!