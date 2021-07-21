Nansana Woman Councillor Nakitto Lydia, commonly known as Maama Sam, wants councilors to be paid salaries similar to those of Members of Parliament based on the work they do for citizens in their constituents.

Comedienne Maama Sam came up with the idea after a homeless mother of one ran to her seeking help after being abandoned by her husband.

The woman who ran to Maama Sam’s home had nothing to eat and feed her baby. She as well had no transport and where to go hence deciding to seek seek refuge at Maama Sam’s home.

Read Also: Comedienne Maama Sam wins Woman Councillor race in Nansana

Therefore, Maama Sam did everything she could and gathered some resources from well-wishers who brought her foodstuffs to feed on and some cash that they used to buy her a mattress.

Events Promoter Bajjo also came through and offered the lady with Shs400k to assist her to start off a small business and also rent a house that she could get shelter.

Maama Sam was however warned that people will soon start flooding her home seeking assistance after showing a good heart to the lady.