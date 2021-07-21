With his new song Gwe Amanyi, Mudra D Viral, real name Alpha Ssebunya is literally gliding across top music charts locally but what does he really sing?
Lyrics are an important body of a song and sometimes, even in the dancehall genre which fronts the beats and production, they determine a good song.
Mudra has in past years been recognised as a writer until he decided to give singing a shot and with Muyayu, he found his hidden treasure.
He has not looked back since and his new song Gwe Amanyi is already a people’s favourite. We take a look at the lyrics on the song below:
“Gwe Amanyi” LYRICS by Mudra D Viral
Intro
DCME, oh work widi widi
Mudra Mudra fi burn (oh work widi kwidi)
Powerz on di beat (oh work widi kwidi, kwidi kwidi kwi)
Verse 1
Ggwe amanyi, oba mukyala wo wa yellow, nze owange wa black charcoal
Tebinkwatako, filter zitunyiriza nnyo naye tefula kapele malayika
Ggwe ogamba best friend yakutwalako bbawo
Tewasobola kulabirira mbwa wo
Mpozzi omutima gukuluma lwa love
Nze ogwange guno gunnumira ssente
Gwe emipiira gyawedde ku motoka yo, nze eyange temuli engine na ntebe
Mbu wewunya lwaki tetuva mu party ffe nga tetwebuza lwaki tova mu buliri
Chorus
Yeggwe amanyi, wamma temuli bya sorry
Gwe amanyi, oba oyagala gyamu empale
Yeggwe amanyi, wamma tetulina sorry
Gwe amanyi, oba kikuluma kikulume
Yeggwe amanyi, wamma temuli bya sorry
Gwe amanyi, oba oyagala jamu empale
Yeggwe amanyi, ffe nno tetugaba sorry
Gwe amanyi, oba kikuluma kikulume
Verse 2
Aah aah, kati akuwalana munyere amazzi mu kututu (otyo)
Ex berawo tofa njagala ondabe
Anti akaviiri kenakoze tekanyumye
Ndowooza omutwe ogwange ssi gwegugwo
Nebwenyambala ebyakabi sinyuma
Ggwe yambala ebitali byakabi onanyuma
Omwana anyenya okutali na bbina
Tunula ebbali oba tunula ku ggulu
Mbu ki baby kyenina tekimalayo
Maybe, naye ate siri muganda wo
If it will end in tears kale
Wetaba tears mwogere ku ki
Chorus
Yeggwe amanyi, wamma temuli bya sorry.
Gwe amanyi, oba oyagala gyamu empale
Yeggwe amanyi, wamma tetulina sorry
Gwe amanyi, oba kikuluma kikulume
Yeggwe amanyi, wamma temuli bya sorry
Gwe amanyi, oba oyagala jamu empale
Yeggwe amanyi, ffe nno tetugaba sorry
Gwe amanyi, oba kikuluma kikulume
Verse 3
Wadde tetwagala manya temukisusa (eeeh) mikwano temukisussa
Luli zali nkobe kati ate balema (mwolesa ki)
Ebizibu temubitimba
Wagenda mu zoo wejirayo bby wo
Nomutimba nga everywhere u go
Newerabira abawala be Kampala
Mukifo sugar daddy waleeta sogar da, sogar daddy ( really)
Wamma kituufu era ggwe amanyi
Ffe naffe tebitukwatako
Bambi twogerako bwogezi
Naye kituufu era tetulina sorry
Chorus
Yeggwe amanyi, wamma temuli bya sorry.
Gwe amanyi, oba oyagala gyamu empale
Yeggwe amanyi, wamma tetulina sorry
Gwe amanyi, oba kikuluma kikulume
Yeggwe amanyi, wamma temuli bya sorry
Gwe amanyi, oba oyagala jamu empale
Yeggwe amanyi, ffe nno tetugaba sorry
Gwe amanyi, oba kikuluma kikulume
~ END ~