With his new song Gwe Amanyi, Mudra D Viral, real name Alpha Ssebunya is literally gliding across top music charts locally but what does he really sing?

Lyrics are an important body of a song and sometimes, even in the dancehall genre which fronts the beats and production, they determine a good song.

My lyrics are my diary – you’re hearing every detail of my life Taylor Momsen

Mudra has in past years been recognised as a writer until he decided to give singing a shot and with Muyayu, he found his hidden treasure.

Mudra

He has not looked back since and his new song Gwe Amanyi is already a people’s favourite. We take a look at the lyrics on the song below:

“Gwe Amanyi” LYRICS by Mudra D Viral

Intro

DCME, oh work widi widi

Mudra Mudra fi burn (oh work widi kwidi)

Powerz on di beat (oh work widi kwidi, kwidi kwidi kwi)

Verse 1

Ggwe amanyi, oba mukyala wo wa yellow, nze owange wa black charcoal

Tebinkwatako, filter zitunyiriza nnyo naye tefula kapele malayika

Ggwe ogamba best friend yakutwalako bbawo

Tewasobola kulabirira mbwa wo

Mpozzi omutima gukuluma lwa love

Nze ogwange guno gunnumira ssente

Gwe emipiira gyawedde ku motoka yo, nze eyange temuli engine na ntebe

Mbu wewunya lwaki tetuva mu party ffe nga tetwebuza lwaki tova mu buliri

Chorus

Yeggwe amanyi, wamma temuli bya sorry

Gwe amanyi, oba oyagala gyamu empale

Yeggwe amanyi, wamma tetulina sorry

Gwe amanyi, oba kikuluma kikulume

Yeggwe amanyi, wamma temuli bya sorry

Gwe amanyi, oba oyagala jamu empale

Yeggwe amanyi, ffe nno tetugaba sorry

Gwe amanyi, oba kikuluma kikulume

Verse 2

Aah aah, kati akuwalana munyere amazzi mu kututu (otyo)

Ex berawo tofa njagala ondabe

Anti akaviiri kenakoze tekanyumye

Ndowooza omutwe ogwange ssi gwegugwo

Nebwenyambala ebyakabi sinyuma

Ggwe yambala ebitali byakabi onanyuma

Omwana anyenya okutali na bbina

Tunula ebbali oba tunula ku ggulu

Mbu ki baby kyenina tekimalayo

Maybe, naye ate siri muganda wo

If it will end in tears kale

Wetaba tears mwogere ku ki

Chorus

Yeggwe amanyi, wamma temuli bya sorry.

Gwe amanyi, oba oyagala gyamu empale

Yeggwe amanyi, wamma tetulina sorry

Gwe amanyi, oba kikuluma kikulume

Yeggwe amanyi, wamma temuli bya sorry

Gwe amanyi, oba oyagala jamu empale

Yeggwe amanyi, ffe nno tetugaba sorry

Gwe amanyi, oba kikuluma kikulume

Verse 3

Wadde tetwagala manya temukisusa (eeeh) mikwano temukisussa

Luli zali nkobe kati ate balema (mwolesa ki)

Ebizibu temubitimba

Wagenda mu zoo wejirayo bby wo

Nomutimba nga everywhere u go

Newerabira abawala be Kampala

Mukifo sugar daddy waleeta sogar da, sogar daddy ( really)

Wamma kituufu era ggwe amanyi

Ffe naffe tebitukwatako

Bambi twogerako bwogezi

Naye kituufu era tetulina sorry

Chorus

Yeggwe amanyi, wamma temuli bya sorry.

Gwe amanyi, oba oyagala gyamu empale

Yeggwe amanyi, wamma tetulina sorry

Gwe amanyi, oba kikuluma kikulume

Yeggwe amanyi, wamma temuli bya sorry

Gwe amanyi, oba oyagala jamu empale

Yeggwe amanyi, ffe nno tetugaba sorry

Gwe amanyi, oba kikuluma kikulume

~ END ~