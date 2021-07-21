NTV The Beat presenter Lynda Ddane is always dazzling on television and that is because she wears expensive stuff including wigs worth Shs1.5m.

On Tuesday, a debate rocked twitter after it was revealed that Lynda Ddane spends millions on her hair…just the hair.

The back and forth debate arose after a video was shared of Lynda Ddane telling her workmate at KFM, Isaac ‘Kasuku’ Katende how she spent Shs1.5m on hair.

Several of her fans and critics, both male and female, wondered how a Ugandan TV personality would spend millions on hair amid the economic hardships in the country.

In reply to one of the tweeps who questioned whether there is a wig worth 1.5m in Uganda, Lynda Ddane shared a screen recording of her chat with her hairstylist.

In the chat cited by MBU, the wigs Lynda was opting to buy ranged from Shs1m, 1.5m, and above, in different colors and lengths.

Lynda also makes it clear that Shs1.5m is even a cheaper option because there are wigs that are more expensive depending on the length.

You were asking ?



There are actually even those that are more expensive…. Depending on length pic.twitter.com/5Jz4z0i448 — Lynda Ddane (@lynda_ddane) July 20, 2021

We throw it back to you the reader; What is the most expensive wig you have ever worn?