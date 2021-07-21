Singer Yasin Mukasa, better known by the stage name Lil Pazo Lunabe, is critically ill and bedridden reportedly suffering from severe ulcers.

The Lunabe Music/Tritone Entertainment CEO was struck by the illness while in Gulu where he had joined the United Super Stars Association members to have a meeting with Gen Salim Saleh to discuss the entertainment industry.

When he excused himself to visit the restrooms, after helping himself, he felt pain in his lower abdomen and he could not walk or support himself properly.

He then sat down at a nearby shade and requested Abdul Mulaasi for help which the fellow singer rendered.

Read Also: You have to pay back my mobile phone – Lil Pazo to Makindye Police

Abdul Mulaasi and his friend Abdul Nyugunya escorted Lil Pazo to the military barracks hospital where he was scanned and was also administered nine drips but he claims it didn’t change anything on his health condition.

Lil Pazo was left languishing in the hospital. In his explanation, he disclosed that the doctors told him that he has a hole in his intestines.

We will keep you posted about Lil Pazo’s health when we gather more details but let us wish him a quick recovery!