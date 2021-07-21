Swangz Avenue singer FreeBoy Adamz has made a strong comeback on the music scene, releasing his latest track dubbed ‘Turn It Up’ after almost a year since the release of Touch Me Slow at start of August 2020.

The track is a mid-tempo love song with FreeBoy singing sweetly to his lover about his unwavering feelings for her in his Kadongo Kamu style that most of his fans have been missing to listen to.

Listening to the song, there is no doubt that it was inspired by Pastor Peter Ssematimba’s child battle scandal with her former house-maid as FreeBoy used the catchy ‘Process by Process’ phrase to promise her lover the best in life.

FreeBoy’s new single is a mixture of a contemporary Ugandan organic sound and a dancehall vibe, showcasing his versatility and musicality.

The song that was recorded at Malcome records was produced by Joshman Perfection, mixed and mastered by Pius Sounds whereas the visuals were shot by Jordan Hoechlin and Steve Sugarfh.

Take a look at the video: