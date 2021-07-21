Urban TV’s Tumbiiza Wishlist presenter Lynette Xen has poured cold water on rumors suggesting that she swallowed Pastor Andrew Jjengo’s live seed.

Lynette Xen rubbished the rumors following reports that made rounds in the entertainment circles claiming she is three months pregnant for the late Pastor Augustine Yiga’s son Andrew Jjengo.

She only maintained that she is just close friends with Pastor Jjengo having known each other for a good while.

She added that there is nothing close to a relationship that binds them together.

Lynette Xen said the pregnancy allegations are false and baseless and wondered why anyone make up such unrealistic rumors just out of the blue.

She assured the public that she is neither single nor searching but contented in a relationship with the lover of her life whom she declined to mention on air.

When Pastor Andrew Jjengo was acontacted to comment on the issue, he also distanced himself from the reports and denied having any woman who is currently pregnant.