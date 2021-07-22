Motor-mouth events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo Events has branded singer Jose Chameleone as the new ‘king of the beggars’.

This comes after reports emerged that he spent about six days sleeping in one of the lodges in Gulu town targeting to meet Gen. Salim Saleh.

Basing on Bajjo’s explanation, Chameleone did a disservice to himself. The promoter says Chameleone didn’t have to stoop that low in the name of getting just Shs20m under the United Super Stars Association that he leads.

Bajjo furthermore reasoned that Chameleone’s becoming a beggar cemented the fact that the Ugandan music industry is now gone.

The promoter failed to come to terms with the fact that a person who was once ranked as “Africa’s No. 6” could involv himself in such cheap and mediocre moments.

He went to sting Chameleone saying that even Bebe Cool who is a certified ‘useless idiot’ cannot do such a thing.

According to Bajjo, Chameleone started the Super Stars Association with the aim of fighting for money with UMA but not to help streamline the music industry as he often claims.

He further noted that if Chameleone’s primary goal was to help streamline the music industry as a whole, when he met Gen. Salim Saleh, he would have tabled matters of importance that would help artists know when they will be returning on stage and also requesting for things that would elevate the music industry as a unit.