In his new song dubbed “Bwekiri”, Goodlyfe singer Weasel Manizo, real name Douglas Mayanja, thanks his lover for loving him unconditionally.

Weasel’s new song is his fifth in a space of the last five months. If there is one thing he has learnt and is trying to put to practice, it’s consistency.

Bwekiri was produced by the talented Artin Pro who in recent years has laid a firm foundation for his brand as a producer in the industry.

The beats and flow is a comfortable spot for Weasel who lyrics can accommodate both the young and old audiences.

“Bwekiri” is a Luganda word translated to mean “It’s What It Is” and the singer sends out gratitude to his lover for being there for him.

The chorus is easy to grasp, something that we have come to notice about Weasel Manizo’s music. He keeps it simple which is a good thing.

As expected, his dancehall vibe is unmissable in the song which is just one of the many more to come on following months.

Take a listen to Bwekiri below: