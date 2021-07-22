Ailing singer-turned-actress Evelyn Lagu Nakabira alias Evelyn Love is stuck in Turkey choking on a hospital debt worth USD30,000.

The “Ogumanga” singer who is still receiving treatment revealed that she is held at the hospital because of the accumulated bills that she cannot foot.

In an interview with Urban TV, Evelyn Lagu is heard requesting the Fountain of Honor and other big wigs in the government including Gen. Salim Saleh, Prime Minister, Maama Fina, and other well-wishers, to help her clear the hospital dues so that she can return home safely.

She explains that at the moment, she has nothing left with her adding that even if she is told to walk to the Turkey airport to return to Uganda, she has no clue of where to start from.

Evelyn Lagu went to Turkey with the aim of having a kidney transplant but the doctors told her that her health condition couldn’t support a transplant.

On further checkup, she was also found with a heart disease which required doctors to insert a machine to support her heart. That is the treatment she is still undergoing on top of the dialysis.

It is now two years since Evelyn Lagu fell terribly ill. Let us all keep praying for her to recover from the illness that has seen her bedridden for this long.