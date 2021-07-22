NBS TV After 5 presenter and talent manager Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats is all smiles for having recovered his ‘Kats Music Ug’ social media accounts from hackers.

The talented emcee and media personality lost his accounts over the weekend after hackers tricked him using a USA phone number with a message offering him a UN job application form.

Upon replying, MC Kats ended up losing his ‘Kats Music Ug’ accounts. He went on to reveal that the person who hacked his accounts uses the ‘Google Authentic App’ and that when he puts you under it, you lose everything.

Read Also: MC Kats says he was not planning on revealing his HIV status

My social media accounts for ‘Kats Music Ug’ were hacked by an anonymous who uses a USA phone number. He trapped me with a message of a UN job application form and he also uses the ‘Google Authentic App’, so when he puts you under it, then you’re gone. MC Kats

. @mckatsug: My social media accounts for ‘Kats Music Ug’ were hacked by an anonymous who uses USA phone number. He trapped me with a message of UN job application form and he also uses the ‘Google Authentic App’, so when he puts you under it, then you’re gone. #NBSAfter5 pic.twitter.com/exYr0V8XWa — NBS After 5 (@NBSAfter5) July 21, 2021

He, however, managed to recover his accounts by contacting the Cyber services cc who offer cybersecurity services.