Bad Black escaped from her rented Luzira apartment having not paid rent since August 2020 on top of a Shs2.5m water bill according to Patrick Salvado.

For over a week, there have been reports circulating hinting on how Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black is on the verge of being evicted over accumulated rent arrears.

Reports revealed how the socialite has not paid a single cent for rent for an apartment which she has been renting at UGX5m per month with her boyfriend Asha Panda in Luzira for a whole year.

Renown comedian Patrick Salvado, who claims Bad Black has been renting at one of his sister’s houses in Luzira, has decided to expose the socialite.

Screenshots of Patrick Salvado’s WhatsApp conversation with renowned blogger Ritah Kaggwa made their way online on Friday.

Read Also: Bad Black turns 32, reveals her four major strengths

According to the conversation, Bad Black ran off into hiding after accumulated rent arrears of over UGX40m and unpaid water bills of about UGX2.5m.

The comedian further explains how the socialite has been surviving on water from mineral water bottles since the meter was disconnected.

On a fateful day, Salvado adds, Bad Black woke up at 2 a.m one morning and shifted from the house, disappearing into thin air with all her belongings.

Salvado now wants the controversial Bad Black to be found so as she can pay the rent arrears and water bills at his sister’s house.

We are looking for Bad Black. She was staying at my sister’s house, defaulted on rent since August last year and has never paid water, a bill of 2.5m, so water was disconnected and even the meter taken away. Patrick Salvado

Bad Black is yet to respond to the above allegations but she has always declared how she is sworn enemies with Ritah Kaggwa.

In recent days, she has also left hints denying the allegations that she has not paid rent for a full year and how the lockdown has affected her income.