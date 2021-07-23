Bebe Cool believes Bobi Wine’s statement bashing artists led by Jose Chameleone to “beg” for handouts from Gen. Salim Saleh in Gulu was a personal attack.
On Thursday, through his Facebook page, Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine aired his opinion about how the Uganda Musicians Association has been turned into a begging association.
In the long statement, Bobi reminded the different artists that are looking at the government for help of how the same regime they are running to now proposed very oppressive laws targeted at cracking down the entertainment industry two years ago.
The Firebase Crew boss said it is shameful for artists having failed to stand in solidarity against the regime that has denied them their rights to perform in recent years.
“It is very sad to see that the very person who destroyed the music industry has finally been able to make artistes bow down in humiliation to worship him. Oh what a shame!” Bobi’s statement read in part.
Read Also: UMA has been turned into a beggars association – Bobi Wine speaks out on artistes meeting Gen. Saleh
In retaliation, Bobi Wine’s sworn nemesis Bebe Cool as well, through his Facebook page, attacked the former presidential candidate’s stand.
The Make A Wish singer revealed how the artists who went to Gulu are only there to address issues that are affecting the entertainment industry to the Operation Wealth Creation boss Gen. Salim Saleh.
He adds that the said artists are entitled to the finacial relief that is being passed unto them. He also thanked Gen. Saleh for engaging the artists.
In his statement, Bebe Cool emphasises how Bobi’s attack is not against the many artists who have met Gen. Saleh before but towards his lifetime music competitor Jose Chameleone.
Bebe then asked Bobi to stop politicking and help fellow Ugandans find tangible solutions to the problems they are currently facing.
Read Bebe Cool’s full statement below:
I would like to respond to the statement made by Bobi Wine today belittling artists for having gone to meet General Saleh in Gulu.
First and foremost, every artist who went to Gulu did not meet Gen. Salim Saleh but rather the chief coordinator operation wealth creation which has it’s main mandate to include all Ugandans into the money economy.
Before operation wealth creation was put in place, about 70% of Ugandans were living outside the money economy and as per now the number has reduced to about 39%.
Ugandan musicians belong to the creative arts sector under different associations though about 80% of the stakeholders live outside of the money economy hence the need to meet the general, discuss the challenges in the industry and also lobby for funds which have always been channelled through UNCC/F.
I personally have met general Saleh and the president to discuss the challenges in our creative arts industry, not forgetting my personal issues too (using my social capital).
I therefore want to correct my young brother Bobi wine on his ignorant post that whatever funds artists get from the general are not handouts but rather entitled financial relief.
Therefore I want to thank General Saleh for engaging the artists in this fight to find the solution to the challenges in the creative arts. Let me also thank and encourage the artists to continue engaging all government arms, Members of Parliament and well-meaning individuals in this fight not forgetting that our brother was once in Parliament but never presented a single private members bill on the Creative Arts industry in Parliament.
Anyway, Iknow you have always seen artists meet General Saleh but you chose to post negatively this time because it was not just artists meeting General Saleh but rather Dr Jose Chameleone who is your direct lifetime music competitor.
Today you travelled to solicit for funds from foreign funders for your personal benefit yet you know they have to get paid back at the cost of Uganda’s peace.
Time for politicking ended on 14th January. Ugandans need tangible solutions to their day to day problems.Bebe Cool