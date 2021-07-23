Bebe Cool believes Bobi Wine’s statement bashing artists led by Jose Chameleone to “beg” for handouts from Gen. Salim Saleh in Gulu was a personal attack.

On Thursday, through his Facebook page, Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine aired his opinion about how the Uganda Musicians Association has been turned into a begging association.

In the long statement, Bobi reminded the different artists that are looking at the government for help of how the same regime they are running to now proposed very oppressive laws targeted at cracking down the entertainment industry two years ago.

The Firebase Crew boss said it is shameful for artists having failed to stand in solidarity against the regime that has denied them their rights to perform in recent years.

“It is very sad to see that the very person who destroyed the music industry has finally been able to make artistes bow down in humiliation to worship him. Oh what a shame!” Bobi’s statement read in part.

In retaliation, Bobi Wine’s sworn nemesis Bebe Cool as well, through his Facebook page, attacked the former presidential candidate’s stand.

The Make A Wish singer revealed how the artists who went to Gulu are only there to address issues that are affecting the entertainment industry to the Operation Wealth Creation boss Gen. Salim Saleh.

He adds that the said artists are entitled to the finacial relief that is being passed unto them. He also thanked Gen. Saleh for engaging the artists.

A group of local artists in a meeting with General Salim Saleh

In his statement, Bebe Cool emphasises how Bobi’s attack is not against the many artists who have met Gen. Saleh before but towards his lifetime music competitor Jose Chameleone.

I know you have always seen artists meet General Saleh but you chose to post negatively this time because it was not just artists meeting general Saleh but rather Dr Jose Chameleone who is your direct lifetime music competitor. Bebe Cool

Bebe then asked Bobi to stop politicking and help fellow Ugandans find tangible solutions to the problems they are currently facing.

Read Bebe Cool’s full statement below: