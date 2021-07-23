Dembe FM’s Africa Koona presenter DJ Jacob Omutuuze, born Akugunzibwe Jacob, says the reason Jose Chameleone has turned into be a beggar is because he blew his money on women in his youthful age.
DJ Jacob reasoned that for the years Chameleone ruled the music industry, he would have started a proper music label and maybe also started a charity organization to help the needy but he has none of the two currently.
Jacob added that seeing Chameleone zero down to a beggar is absurd. He gave an example of Diamond Platnumz who has used the money he has earned in the music industry to set up a record label and other big projects.
DJ Jacob, however, advised Chameleone to go ahead and plan for his old age if he gets some good money from Gen. Saleh.
This is all because, unlike Diamond who planned for his earning from music, Chameleone and his colleagues blew it on women. If he is lucky and gets some money from Saleh, my advice to him would be that he uses it to plan for his old age.DJ Jacob Omutuuze