Dembe FM’s Africa Koona presenter DJ Jacob Omutuuze, born Akugunzibwe Jacob, says the reason Jose Chameleone has turned into be a beggar is because he blew his money on women in his youthful age.

DJ Jacob reasoned that for the years Chameleone ruled the music industry, he would have started a proper music label and maybe also started a charity organization to help the needy but he has none of the two currently.

Jacob added that seeing Chameleone zero down to a beggar is absurd. He gave an example of Diamond Platnumz who has used the money he has earned in the music industry to set up a record label and other big projects.

DJ Jacob, however, advised Chameleone to go ahead and plan for his old age if he gets some good money from Gen. Saleh.