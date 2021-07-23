Producer Nessim, real name Isma Mukkuza, has rubbished reports claiming that he was attacked and beaten severely by goons on Monday night.

On Friday morning, rumors started spreading on social media indicating how renown producer Nessim Pan Production is in critical condition.

According to the reports, he was rounded off by unknown goons on Monday night after a studio night session and beaten severely by these goons who made off with some of his belongings, leaving him for dead.

Nessim Pan Production

The rumors also alleged how Nessim was rushed to an undisclosed hospital by well-wishers where he has been nursing deep cuts and other injuries.

His condition was said to be “critical” according to renown blogger Ritah Kaggwa who shared the news through social media.

The news had several of his fans and other musicians worried for a moment especially this coming a few years after the industry lost the talented Danz Kumapeesa under similar circumstances.

Upon reaching out to Nessim, however, he rubbished the reports saying that whatever was being circulated was “fake news”.

Nessim maintained that he was not attacked and that he is in perfect condition working on more and more music for his fans.