Former Rubaga South MP, Hon. Kato Lubwama, labeled Firebase crew boss, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine as the ‘champion of beggars’.

Kato Lubwama’s branding of Bobi Wine came as a result of the latter issuing out a lengthy statement that was treated as belittling fellow artists who met Gen. Salim Saleh for cash handouts earlier this week.

Bobi Wine’s letter which rubbed many the wrong way saw Kato Lubwama respond to it, sending striking remarks to Bobi Wine labeling him the ‘champion of beggars’.

He further asked the former presidential candidate to leave the issues of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) to those who are active in the association.

Kato Lubwama stung Bobi Wine after he belittled UMA to beggars association which left a sour taste in many musicians’ mouth.

Bobi Wine is actually the champion of beggars and he should stick to NUP and leave issues of UMA to us. Kato Lubwama