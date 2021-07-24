Legendary singer Chance Nalubega opened up about her relationship status saying she is single and not searching.

The “Balinsenkerera” singer revealed her status while appearing on NTV’s Mwasuze Mutya show when she was replying to a question whether she is married or not.

In her response, she revealed that despite she is in her 40’s she is umarried, single, and not searching.

When sked to give opinions about the current formation of arts associations saying they have helped artists because they help one another especially in these tough times.

These associations have united artists because they are platforms to help one another out especially in these tough times. I applaud the idea a lot because now we connect on WhatsApp platforms. I am in my 40's and I am unmarried but not searching – Chance Nalubega#MwasuzeMutya pic.twitter.com/hKwmYTDk0P — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) July 23, 2021

Speaking about the current music industry, Chance Nalubega stated that the current mainstream music is doing great but its only problem it is not informative at all.

Chance Nalubega also applauded Sheebah Karungi for being a good artist and stage performer and as well came out all clear saying “Kale Mama” is the former’s song.

