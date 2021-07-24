Singer Recho Rey’s manager is of the school of thought that online concerts will bring about the death of the music industry.

The singer’s manager strongly opposes and doesn’t back the organizers of the online shows.

He stated that their main aim and hidden agenda is to have the music industry cramble.

He went ahead to say that despite his artist getting invites to perform at the concerts, he always stops her because online concerts are not healthy for the music industry.

He also called upon other artists’ managers to wake up and request for normal concerts to resume, saying that the money they earn from online concerts can’t help artists to foot their music promotion and recording expenses.

Recho Rey’s manager added that the money they get from online shows is only used for feeding and clothing, since these shows are only held once a week.