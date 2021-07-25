For several years, it has been reported of how Prim Asiimwe is engaged to Alex Muhangi but the Galaxy FM presenter reveals otherwise.

Popular comedian Alex Emix Muhangi is a proud father to a beautiful daughter with Prim Asiimwe the proud mother.

They live together in what, to the outside world, seems to be a happy relationship although they both try not to dwell much on it while talking to media.

According to those close the couple, however, their relationship is not the most stable despite having a child together. They have stuck together through it all, nonetheless.

On Saturday, Prim Asiimwe shared a video on Instagram which showed her hand bearing an expensive-looking engagement ring.

This forced her followers into thinking that her partner Alex Muhangi had finally popped the question asking her to marry him or, at the least, for an official engagement.

Sadly not! According to Prim, none of the above happened.

The bubbly media personality extinguished the excitement of her fans, who had already started pouring in their messages, by revealing that she is not engaged.

Thanks for the kind messages guys, but am not engaged. Is my ring that extra? It’s just a beautiful ring, nothing much ba dear. Prim Asiimwe

Well, as far as cryptic posts from celebrities go, this is a direct one to him who should be concerned. Maybe 2021 can finally become Prim’s year like Azawi predicted.

Fingers crossed!