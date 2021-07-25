In an Instagram post which she later deleted, Nina Roz hinted on how she is fed up of men who are not straight about their intentions in relationships.

It is almost one year since Daddy Andre and Nina Roz made their relationship official with a Kukyala ceremony which dominated the headlines.

From the outside, their relationship seems like a bed of roses but according to insiders, there are so many thorns involved.

Several tabloids a few months ago actually hinted on a possible breakup between the lovers but they have managed to hold it together thus far.

Nina Roz, however, is spilling a few secrets. Through social media, she shared a cryptic post seemingly directed to her lover about not being intentional with his actions in the relationship.

She revealed how it is not nice when men keep telling women how they love them so much and yet end up breaking their hearts.

The caption shared in Nina Roz’s IG post read; “Telling a woman you love her when hurting her soul and breaking her heart is emotional and psychological abuse. Stop.”

We hope her message was driven home to whom it concerns.