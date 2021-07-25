Daddy Andre, real name Andre Ojambo, makes promises and asks for love in his new song dubbed ‘Omwana Wabandi’.

Despite the rumors surrounding his private love life, Daddy Andre has stuck his guns to what makes the money for him….the music!

He drops his new song dubbed ‘Omwana Wabandi’ in which he promises to shower his newfound girl with love.

Omwana Wabandi is an Afro-beat rendition with danceable beats, written and produced by Daddy Andre himself at Studio Black Market 256.

Premiered on YouTube Friday 23rd July, 2021, the Omwana Wabandi visuals were directed by the talented star himself alongside Oscar Jay.

The Black Market Records singer shows off his acting skills and the vixens will give you something more to watch.

Take a gaze: