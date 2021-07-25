Published on Orezi’s YouTube channel in September 2019, “Sweet Sensation” becomes the first video in which Sheebah features to hit 10 million views.

10 million YouTube views could seem a small number for many singers in the region, even a few Ugandan artistes, but not for Sheebah who loves a celebration.

Small wins have always been celebrated just as the big ones in Sheebah’s career and she is not about to stop as she registered yet another one on Saturday.

Through her Twitter, Sheebah shared the news of how the visuals of her 2019 song with Nigerian singer Orezi had surpass the 10m YouTube views mark.

Read Also: Sheebah and King Saha’s ‘Empeta’ notches 1m views on YouTube in 2 months

At 10 million views, the ‘Sweet Sensation‘ visuals are the first to reach the mark for the Team No Sleep singer and she is a happy woman.

The self-styled Swagg Mama thanked her fans for making it happen in a tweet in which she emphasised what a big milestone it is for her.

Congratulations Queen Karma and Orezi!