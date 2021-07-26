Youngster rapper Patrick Ssenyonjo alias Fresh Kid is thankful to God for the blessings and gift of life He has given him.

The “Bambi” singer who rose to fame in 2019 celebrated his 10th birthday despite the challenges he has gone through in his upbringing.

Fresh Kid came from a humble background from Masaka where he was spotted freestyling to Fik Fameica’s music at at party.

The impressed samaritan took trouble to help the young lad, promoted his talent, and later agreed with his parents to bring him to Kampala.

Fresh Kid was that handed over to manager Francis Kamoga of De Texas Entertainment and the rest is history.

Today, Fresh Kid has turned ten years old and he is thankful to everyone who has helped him achieve whatever he has achieved.

Just turned 10 years old today, thank you God for this wonderful journey. More Life!! More Blessings!! Fresh Kid

Happy birthday Fresh Kid!