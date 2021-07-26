Singer Hassan Kigozi alias Geosteady has penned down a sweet and heartwarming birthday letter to his new catch identified as Hindy Kay.

Going by Geosteady’s post, he poured his heart out thanking Hindu Kay for being a humble and peaceful person to him since they met.

He went on to stress that he doesn’t care what the rest say about them as he vowed to make her day blissful and enjoyable.

Happy Birthday, Nugget! Thanks for being humble and peaceful. I don’t care what the world has to say but to make today at least half special as you’re. Happy Born Day Hajat wange. Geosteady

Happy birthday Geosteady’s new catch Hajjati Hindu Kay!