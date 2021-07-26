At 41-years-old, Kenyan singer Esther Akoth a.k.a Akothee is one of the wealthiest artistes in the East African region.

Away from her music career, Akothee is a businesswoman who owns a streak of businesses including a Tours and Travel company.

She is arguably the richest artist in Kenya according to her manager, Nelson Oyugi, who also claims her net worth is $6.1 million (kes6.2 billion) as of 2021.

On Saturday, through her Instagram, Akothee shared photos of one of her multi-million mansion where she spends her free time with her family.

Read Also: I sold my soul to see my children grow and get the best – Akothee

Located in Rongo, Migori county, the house is believed to have cost over Ksh100 million (Ugx3.3b).

The huge mansion has a resort feel; a large swimming pool, palm-studded backyard, and turret-shaped gazebos.

Take a gaze below:

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

Leave a comment