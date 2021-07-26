If you don’t own a passport or visa, you may have to think twice before talking about Sheilah Gashumba’s bikini photos.

It has become a norm for criticis to always attack celebrities on their own social media pages and comment harshly on their fashion and lifestyles.

Ugandan media personality, brand influencer, and socialite Sheila Carol Gashumba is one of the celebrities that has to deal with such criticism almost on a daily basis.

Recently, she shared photos of herself seated by the pool in a small bikini that showed lots of her skin and booty.

Read Also: I don’t have the best lips in Uganda anymore – Sheilah Gashumba

The reactions on the photos shared on social media had critics ripping her apart for always exposing her nudity to the public.

Upon coming across the harsh comments, Gashumba had no kind words as she hit back at her critics through a tweet.

In the tweet, she asked those without passports or visas to avoid commenting on issues of travellers before emphasising how she cannot go to the pool in jeans.

Lockdown got people made about having a big Closet. I would hate to be sad like some of you are. Since y’all are going mad about bikini photos, next time lend me your jeans so i can wear them at the pool!! Until them,leave issues of travellers to those with passports and visas. Sheilah Gashumba

Lockdown got people made about having a big Closet i would hate to be sad like some of you are since y'all are going mad about bikini photos, next time lend me your jeans so i can wear them at the pool!! Until them,leave issues of travellers to those with passports and visas pic.twitter.com/cFS6rzDwuM — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) July 23, 2021

Well, what can we say? No passport, no right to speak!