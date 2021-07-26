Media personality and President of Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) Patrick Kanyomozi is gutted by the loss of his dad who kicked the bucket on Sunday 25th July, at 5 pm.

Patrick Kanyomozi shared the sad news through his Twitter account but did not disclose what caused the death of his dad.

In his tweet that celebrated his dad, Kanyomozi expressed how he will always cherish the memories they always shared together.

Read Also: Patrick Kanyomozi opens up on break-up rumors with wife Lucky Mbabazi

My Dad passed on at 5pm today. Rest well Mzee, till we meet again. Will forever cherish the memories. Patrick Kanyomozi

My Dad passed on at 5pm today. Rest well Mzee, till we meet again. Will forever cherish the memories. — Kanyomozi District (@PatriqKanyomozi) July 25, 2021

Upon sharing the unfortunate news, several of his friends sent him comforting messages to see him through the trying moment.

His wife Lucky Mbabazi also noted how it is painful to lose a parent and asked God to his entire family strong.

May God keep you and the entire family strong. Losing a parent is one of the most painful emotional experiences. Sleep well mzee, you fought a good fight. Lucky Mbabazi

We send our condolences to Patrick Kanyomozi’s family. May his dad’s soul rest in peace!