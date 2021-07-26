Ugandan Entrepreneur, Social and Human Rights Activist, Motivational Speaker, and Digital Influencer Frank Gashumba has a crush on Jennifer Lopez if we are to go by Sheilah Gashumba’s revelation.

For most part of the weekend, social media was awash with hit bikini photos of American singer, actress, and dancer Jennifer Lopez.

The photos show J.Lo dressed in a bikini, enjoying a good time on a $130m mega yacht with her lover Ben Affleck.

Most of the comments on the photos were directed towards how fit J.Lo’s body looks especially that she is 52-years-old.

Jennifer Lopez

Sheilah Gashumba’s father Frank Gashumba was also able to see J.Lo’s photos and he could not keep calm as he rushed to share them on his WhatsApp status.

Sheilah shared a screenshot of her dad’s WhatsApp status and in his caption, Frank Gashumba emphasised how J.Lo looks hot in the bikini at 52 years old.

“It’s my dad posting JLo on his Whatsapp status at 54 years in a bikini for me. Wahala for no get fine bodyyyy,” Sheilah wrote.

Its my dad posting JLo on his Whatsapp status @54years in a bikini for me Wahala for no get fine bodyyyy pic.twitter.com/OYpBExqaFF — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) July 25, 2021

Frank has a good taste, doesn’t he? Unfortunately, it’s only a fantasy.