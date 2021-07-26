On Sunday, Goodlyfe singer Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel Manizo announced the good news of welcoming a second baby with lover Sandra Teta.

The father of many added yet another life to the ever-growing family after Rwandan socialite Sandra Teta delivered the healthy bundle of joy.

Through social media, the self-styled Badmind Killer excitedly revealed the name of the little boy; Douglas Joseph Mayanja.

Sandra Teta

“Sunday Blessings Welcome To the Family Son, Douglas Joseph Mayanja Jr,”Weasel Manizo wrote.

He also shared a video of the newborn sharing a sweet moment with his elder sister.

Congratulations to the family!

