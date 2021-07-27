After going back and forth following her rent arrears saga, Bad Black has written a scorching open letter to comedian Patrick Idringi Salvado.

On Friday last week, a WhatsApp conversation between UK-based blogger Ritah Kaggwa and Patrick Salvado accusing Bad Black of being a serial rent defaulter made its way online.

In the conversation, Patrick Salvado claimed that Bad Black, who has been renting at his sister’s apartments in Luzira, shifted at 2 AM in the morning and escaped without paying rent for almost a year.

The issues have been ongoing, back and forth, with Bad Black defending her position. She also revealed that she is ready to go to court after being summoned by her former landlord’s legal representatives.

On Tuesday afternoon, Salvado mocked Bad Black in a cryptic Facebook post. The posts seems to have irked the socialite into writing this scorching letter to the comedian. Read it below;

Bad Black’s letter to Patrick Salvado