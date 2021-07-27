While wishing his wife a happy birthday week, comedian Patrick Salvado took a swipe at Bad Black just days after exposing how she is a serial rent defaulter.

Just a few days ago, Patrick Salvado ran to renown local blogger Ritah Kaggwa reporting how Bad Black has been defaulting rent for a year.

In a WhatsApp chat between Salvado and Ritah Kaggwa that was leaked, Salvado revealed that Bad Black was staying at his sister’s house and had shifted without paying the outstanding rent arrears.

As expected, Bad Black immediately retaliated through her Snapchat and on different media outlets where she defended herself and stated that she was ready to go to court and tussle it out with her former landlord.

She also hurled several insults at Salvado while rubbishing claims that her former landlord was his sister. She also asked him not to poke his nose in her business again.

Her warnings must have fallen on deaf ears as Salvado took a dig at her yet again on Tuesday through social media.

Through his Facebook page, Patrick Salvado took a swipe at the controversial socialite with a cryptic post which was intended for his wife.

He wrote, “It’s your birthday week my love. One thing you’ll never worry about is paying rent.”

It seems like a war that won’t end.