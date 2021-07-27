Singer Ragga Dee, real name Daniel Kazibwe, denies getting into a fight with Jose Chameleone in Gulu as it had been alleged over the weekend.

Over the weekend, a video showing Jose Chameleone’s car without a driver, parked in the middle of the road went viral on social media.

It was followed with rumors that the singer escaped from the house after being threatened to be arrested by security operatives in Gulu for unclear reasons.

Several other allegations also revealed how Chameleone had got into a fierce fight with Ragga Dee after failing to equally share money that had been given to them.

According to @NileTvUganda, last night singer @JChameleone abandoned his car in the middle of School Road in Gulu and fled after being approached by military men who wanted to arrest him for reasons yet to be established. pic.twitter.com/cFjDA97od6 — MBU (@MBU) July 25, 2021

During a TV interview on Monday, however, Ragga Dee denied the allegations that he was involved in a bitter fight with Chameleone.

The ‘Letter O’ singer said that Chameleone is a friend who refers to him as a mentor and that they can never be at war.

Ragga Dee noted that whatever was alleged about them both is mere politicised propaganda aimed at tarnishing their names.

That’s negative propaganda. I can’t be at war with Chameleone because we are friends and above all I am like a father to him. I mentored him and we are very close. Ragga Dee

Ragga Dee, Chameleone, Weasel, Bebe Cool, Pallaso, among several other artistes are in Gulu to formulate a way forward for the entertainment industry with Operation Wealth Creation boss Gen. Salim Saleh.