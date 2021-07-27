After a year of anticipation, Ykee Benda is ready to drop his new music album dubbed ‘Kirabo’ early next month.

With the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic, several artistes have been spending most of their time in studio working on new music as they await for the lockdown and ban on concerts to be lifted.

One of them is Mpaka Records boss Wycliffe Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda who has also used this time to promote his protege Dre Cali.

Ykee Benda has been recording audio and shooting videos as he compiles his new music album dubbed ‘Kirabo’.

Read Also: Tekno Miles to feature on Ykee Benda’s Kirabo album

‘Kirabo’ translated as ‘Gift’ is Ykee Benda’s gift to his fans who have supported him through the journey that has raised him to become one of the most influential artistes in Uganda within 5 years.

The singer revealed that the album will be released on 7th August, 2021. It features fellow Ugandan artistes and Nigeria’s Tekno Miles.

The Banange singer revealed that he will be marking five years in the industry on 16th September, 2021 and the new album dropping on 7th August will be his gift to his fans.