Renown kickboxer Golola Moses has expressed his undying love for Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Samali Karungi saying he is the reason why the songstress is still single.

He reasons that he is her future husband and that both of them are proud about being single as they wait for each other to achieve their set goals in life.

Moses Golola expressed his love for Sheebah while appearing on Spark TV LiveWire show as he was responding to all those criticizing the singer for not being married at such an old age.

While expressing his affection for Sheebah, Golola Moses shared how he one time had a dream while kissing the singer.

From that moment Golola vowed that he will have to make his dream come true since they were both born, bred and raised from Kawempe.

He went on to note that those born from Kawempe always get married to each other and assured the nation how he is ready to shower the singer with lots of love.

Golola Moses also asked Sheebah not to mind about what others may talk about their relationship because he will always be her protector.