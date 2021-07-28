Singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka was met with the surprise of a brand new Mercedes Benz as she celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday night.

Born 27th July, 1991, Lydia Jazmine climbed to the league of thirties on 27th July, 2021 with a mega birthday bash.

the birthday party that was hosted by Lydia Jazmine at Kampala Serena Hotel was attended by close friends including musicians and socialites.

The party attended by a renown celebrities like Winnie Nwagi, B2C Entertainment, among others was climaxed with a beautiful surprise for the birthday girl.

As the party neared its end, Lydia Jazmine was walked to the parking area where a beautiful white Mercedes Benz was handed over to her by her manager Ronnie Mulindwa.

Surprised to the core, the LJ Music boss expressed her joy and happiness together with her close friends before thanking whoever made it possible for her.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations Lydia!