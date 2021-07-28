Ugandan singer Lydia Jazmine Nabawanuka is not in a rush to find her better half and is willing to wait longer for the perfect husband God will send.

On 27th July, 2021, Lydia Jazmine celebrated her 30th birthday with a glamorous party which saw her manager gift her with a Mercedes Benz.

Amid the celebrations, however, the frequently asked questions were about when she will give birth and her wedding date.

While speaking to media at her birthday party celebrations at Kampala Serena Hotel, Lydia Jazmine revealed that she is still patiently waiting for the man God will send her way.

The gorgeous singer said that she knows the exact type of husband she wants and prays everyday to God to bring her the man of her dreams.

God will bring me the husband. I know the type I want. God knows what I want and I pray everyday. A husband is a gift from God so that special one will come Lydia Jazmine

When asked if she does not feel bothered that age is catching up with her, the 30-year-old musician had this to say:

“What does that mean? Is there an age limit or what? People get married at 50 (years old). The problem is that you love judging people.”

Despite being a single lady, Lydia Jazmine has been linked to several Ugandan men, mostly fellow artistes. She has always denied any romantic affair, however.