A host of Sheebah Karungi’s biggest songs are collaborations with fellow Ugandan musicians and foreign stars. It is not by mistake as she explains why.

In the last space of a year, Sheebah has released several collaborations including Empeta (feat. King Saha), Boyfire (feat. Selecta Jef), Kale Mama (feat. Chance Nalubega), Njiira Love (feat. Sama Sojah).

Apart from Njiira Love which still awaits its visuals to be released, the other collabos have received massive airplay with Boyfire still topping the charts.

Her most watched song on YouTube is her collaboration with Nigeria’s Orezi, Sweet Sensation, which notched 10 million views a few days ago.

Some of her past collaborations have also been the stepping stone for upcoming artistes who have evolved into major music brands including Ykee Benda and Crysto Panda recently.

The Team No Sleep queen reveals that collaborations are a big thing because they give new artistes a platform to create a new fan base.

“Collaborations are the in thing. I don’t do them because I’m supposed to but deeply we are helping and building each other,” Sheebah noted during an interview.

Sheebah also revealed that she is always willing to work with any Ugandan artiste and that the upcoming artistes should not be afraid to reach out for her.

“In all honesty, every artiste in Uganda can work with me. Sometimes we love people but we won’t show them so if you love someone and want to work with them, approach them,” she added.