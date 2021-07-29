Singer Yasin Mukasa, better known as Lil Pazo, seeks financial assistance for treatment a few days since being admitted at Bombo hospital.

The “Emotooka” hit maker seeks funds to facilitate his medication worthy Ugx350,000 daily to help him recover from his illness.

The singer who underwent surgery explained that he was found with damaged intestines and he has no cash to help faciliate his treatment.

Credit: Lil Pazo

Read Also: Singer Lil Pazo hospitalized, battling severe ulcers

He says his wife who would helped him buy medicine from Mulago hospital and take it to Bombo is also eight-months pregnant.

He went on to request Balaam, Mama Fina, and other wellwishers to come to his rescue before it is too late.