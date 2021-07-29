Baboon Forest Entertainment boss GNL Zamba has for the first time spoke out his mind about the situation of artistes meeting Gen. Salim Saleh for cash handouts in Gulu.

GNL Zamba shared his idea after critics came out and reduced artists to beggars since reports from Gulu indicated how Chameleone and his Superstar Association members almost fought for Shs20M from Gen. Saleh.

A few days later, rumors also circulated indicating how Chameleone was involved in a scuffle with Ragga Dee but they trashed allegations after they shared a video clip while hanging out together in Gulu.

With all the allegations put aside, GNL Zamba while sharing some ideas with one of his fans, explained how it is useless to offer only top artists a few crumbs.

He noted that it would be of great value if the government took a holistic approach and invested in the creative industry formally stating that the money would have at least been passed through the national budget.

GNL Zamba further suggests that the government funding the creative sector would act as an investment to its creative population with the intention to create employment opportunities in the arts.