God’s Plan speaks out on how his life has immensely changed four months since officially calling it quits with ex-lover Sheilah Gashumba.

In late March, Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan and Sheilah Gashumba officially part ways after failing to make their relationship stick despite trying since August 2020.

Their breakup was quickly thrown under the carpet as both swiftly moved into new relationships with their new lovers.

As expected, a few secrets from their relationship were thrown around but they managed to get over it all and focus on their new lives.

On Wednesday, after Sheilah Gashumba launched her new TV series, God’s Plan also hinted on how his life has changed.

Through Snapchat, God’s Plan revealed that his life “got real” and hence the reason he has become so distant from his friends.

Sorry if I got distant. Life got real. God’s Plan

It has often been reported in the gossip corridors that God’s Plan is no longer as financially stable as he was while with Sheilah.

Earlier after their split, Sheilah allegedly noted how he was the backbone of God’s Plan’s fame. He seems to point in the same direction with his revelation, doesn’t he?