MultiChoice Uganda, has announced the signing of Sheila Gashumba as host of an exciting new show on Honey TV called House Of Chefs.

Gashumba who is known as one of Uganda’s leading show hosts, Mcee, TV personality will bring her local and regional TV experience to the new show titled House Of Chefs.

She will be hosting the show alongside seasoned TV personality and show judge Siba Mtongana from South Africa.

The show House of Chefs will be part of an 8 part season and will go live on air 13th August on the Honey TV channel 173 on the DStv platform.

“MultiChoice Uganda is excited to announce this show launch as it reaffirms our commitment to bring great entertainment and top class talent from across the continent to our customers,” said Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda.

“DStv Uganda customers will now enjoy riveting show content hosted by one of our own to enjoy and relish.”