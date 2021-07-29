Over time, several of singer Naira Ali’s fans and followers have been wanting to know whether their artist is in any relationship.

The singer revealed how she had a big crush on Navio but the latter got married to a different woman which left her heartbroken and she suffered in silence.

She opened up about her celebrity crush and relationship affairs through her YouTube channel as she was responding to questions from her fans.

Naira Alice further stressed how she is currently confused relationship-wise and that she is only enjoying life at the moment.

Read Also: Navio and wife Mathilda jubilate as their second-born turns 18 months old

When asked attracts her attention, Naira Ali revealed that only money can. She also maintained that she can never date a fan.

I used to have a big crush on Navio but he got married. Am single, searching, married and everything nice. Someone can get my most and special attention if they have money. I can’t date a fan. Naira Ali

Take a look at her eight-minute interview below: